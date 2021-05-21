Auburn house fire on Thursday displaces family, no injuries reported

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday at approximately 4:10 p.m., Auburn firefighters responded to 12 Rochester Street for a house fire reported. They arrived to find heavy fire from the front of the residence.

According to firefighters, the fire was extinguished after about 10 minutes and firefighters began an extensive overhaul. Firefighters were assisted by the Auburn Police Department, TLC Ambulance, City Code Enforcement and Cayuga County 911.

No injuries were reported, but one family was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation.