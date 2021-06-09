Auburn leaders to cut ribbon on completed State Street Bridge, new adjoining park on Thursday

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Mayor Mike Quill, City Councilors, City Manager Jeff Dygert and NYS Senator Pam Helming to cut the ribbon for the completed State Street Bridge Replacement project on Thursday.

This new bridge serves as an important link downtown Auburn and the northern section of the city, and it will serve local businesses and residences including rural communities outside the city.

The project included 200 feet of road rehabilitation as well as the construction of a new park overlooking the Owasco River. The project completely replaced the old 73-foot long bridge with the reinforced 80-foot long bridge structure with reconstructed sidewalks and approach roadways.

This $6 million project was funded with a $4.75 million New York State BRIDGE NY grant with the remainder of the project budget being funded by the City of Auburn.

The ceremony will be at the corner of State Street (NYS Route 38) at 4 p.m.