2 Central New Yorkers among the 10 victims in Buffalo mass shooting

Buffalo, NY (WSYR-TV) -An Auburn man is one of the 10 people killed in Saturday’s shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, which is being investigated as a racially motivated hate crime.

53-year-old Andre Mackneil of Auburn was listed as one of the victims in a news release shared by the Buffalo Police Department on Sunday evening.

No other information has been released on Mackneil.

Mackneil is one of two Central New Yorkers killed in the tragedy. 32-year-old Roberta Drury of Cicero was shot and killed as she was exiting the grocery store. Drury, the youngest victim, attended Cicero-North Syracuse High School and moved to Buffalo in 2010.