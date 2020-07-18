Auburn man arrested after search warrant reveals ‘ghost’ gun and synthetic drugs

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Auburn man was arrested Friday night after a search warrant was executed and officers found a “ghost” gun along with a small amount of synthetic drugs.

According to the Auburn Police Department, a search warrant was executed by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force on Delevan Street, near the corner of Genesee Street, at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Friday.

While executing the search warrant, police say officers found a loaded 9mm “ghost” handgun and a small amount of synthetic drugs.

As a result, 43-year-old Scott Corey Sr. was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm and possession or sale of a mislabeled dangerous substance.

Courtesy: Auburn Police Department

The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force received assistance from the Auburn Police Department, the Auburn Police Department Emergency Response Team, and the New York State Police Troop E Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team.