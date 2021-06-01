Auburn man arrested for allegedly threatening man with gun, faces charges for drugs and weapons

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At 11:48 a.m. on Sunday, Auburn Police responded to a report of two males fighting and struggling over a handgun at a residence at 86 Wall Street.. They arrived to find that one male had fled the scene and another remained at the residence with the gun.

According to police, the man handed the gun over and explained what happened. It was discovered that Gabriel Charette, 26, had come to the man’s residence to confront him about a prior matter. They began to argue, and it escalated to a physical fight.

Police say Charette then allegedly threatened the victim with the unregistered handgun, and the two struggled for control of the weapon. The victim eventually gained control of the gun, police say, and Charette was later located at his residence and detained.

According to police, Charette was transported to Auburn Police Department headquarters for further questioning. A search warrant was conducted of Charette’s residence, and multiple illegal items were discovered.

Auburn police say the following were discovered at Charette’s residence:

Multiple handgun magazines

Ammunition

Body armor

A shotgun

A semi-automatic rifle

A large amount of drugs and drug related items

Evidence of drug sales.

For the incident on Sunday, Charette faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and menacing in the second degree, according to police.

For the items found in his residence, police say Charette faces two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second and third degrees, and two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.