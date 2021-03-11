Auburn man arrested for assault, parole violation

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn police have charged a 39-year-old Auburn man with assault, robbery, and other charges after he attacked a woman at her home in what police say was a domestic-related incident.

Police say Scott Kepler entered the woman’s home around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday and attacked her. Police say he hit her in the face and the head and when she was on the floor, threw a coffee table that struck the victim. Police say Kepler also took the woman’s cell phone and refused to let her leave.

Kepler later fled the home and was arrested early Thursday morning. He was charged with burglary, assault, robbery, and several other charges, including violating New York State parole.

Police ask that anyone who might have additional information about this incident call them at (315)567-0073 or 315-253-3231. All callers can remain anonymous.