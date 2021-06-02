Auburn man arrested for possession of assault rifle with defaced serial number, police say

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday around 12:24 a.m., Auburn Police responded to a noise complaint due to people arguing at 19 Franklin Street in the City of Auburn. Upon arrival, Victor S. Houston attempted to flee from the scene on foot before being detailed by officers, police say.

According to police, Houston was determined to be in possession of an assault rifle with a defaced serial number that was found on the scene. Houston was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Houston was processed and held pending arraignment, police say. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sean DeRosa at 315-255-4706.