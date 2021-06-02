Auburn man arrested for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons

Arthur Janes

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday around 1 p.m., members of the Fingerlakes Drug Task Force assisted by Auburn Police executed a search warrant at 5 Cottrell Street in the City of Auburn. This followed an investigation into an illegal sale of cocaine. 

While executing the warrant, police found over 1 ounce of cocaine, over ½ of an ounce of methamphetamine, 4 digital scales, numerous assorted small bags and packaging material, more than $4,500 in U.S. currency, a 12 gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and a .50 caliber black powder shotgun. 

Arthur M. Janes was arrested for alleged possession of these items, and charged with the following:

  • two counts of criminal possession of controlled substance in the third degree
  • two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree
  • three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Janes was processed and held pending his arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment Part court.

