Auburn man charged with stabbing a 14-year-old over a dog

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police have charged James G. Scott, after responding to a stabbing that involved a 14-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a domestic-related stabbing on Wall Street in Auburn at approximately 3:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 14-year-old girl with two stabs wounds, one to her right shoulder and one to her upper back.

According to police, the incident began when Scott, 36 of Auburn, approached the victim outside of her home. The girl was hanging on to a dog that Scott claimed was his.

Scott pulled out a knife and advanced towards the girl.

In self-defense, the girl threw the dog at Scott and punched him. Scott then stabbed her twice, picked up the dog and fled the scene.

Officers found Scott a short time later getting into a vehicle on Washington Street, and they were able to take him into custody.

Scott is being charged with robbery in the 1st degree (felony), assault in the 2nd degree (felony), criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree (felony), and endangering the welfare of a child.

Scott is being held at the Auburn Police Department pending arraignment.

The girl was transported to Upstate University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing; if you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Scott Deyo at the Auburn Police Department at 315-258-9880 or 315-253-3231. Callers can remain anonymous.