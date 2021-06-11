Auburn man facing charges after breaking into home, assaulting someone inside police say

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Damien Smith of Auburn is facing multiple charges after Auburn police say he broke into a home and assaulted a person inside. Investigators say Smith went in through a back door of the home on Garrow Street just after 9 a.m. on Friday. 

Police say he then assaulted the person in the dining room and bathrooms. Smith is facing charges including burglary, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child. 

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Auburn police at 315-253-3231. All callers will remain anonymous.

