Auburn man facing charges after fatal car crash

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Auburn man is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide in connection to a deadly crash that happened back in February.

After an investigation, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office determined that Tristan Hope was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash, which killed Michael Maltese, 52, of Weedsport.

Hope is being held at the Cayuga County Jail.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 253-1179.