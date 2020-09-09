Auburn man running in an orange jumpsuit wasn’t an escaped prisoner, but he’s facing charges now

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County 911 received a call around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday about a man wearing what appeared to be an orange county jail jumpsuit running down Grant Avenue in Auburn.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department says the county jail was put on lockdown and a headcount was taken while Auburn Police and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Grant Ave. to look for the reported person.

A count at the jail found that no one being held there was missing.

Auburn police located the man described by the 911 callers in a vehicle on Grant Ave. Investigators say the man, identified as Justin M. DeCapio, 29, of Auburn, was indeed wearing a Cayuga County Jail issued jumpsuit. He could not explain to police how he came into possession of the clothing.

He was charged with possession of stolen property and issued an appearance ticket.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Robert Guarnieri at 315-

253-3545. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office at 315-253-1179 and follow the prompts to reach

any member or office and tips can be left on their website at www.cayugasheriff.com.