AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Auburn was sentenced to serve 50 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting two children and distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

28-year-old Devin Nau admitted to the following during his guilty plea:

Engaging in sex acts with two minor victims and he filmed and took photos using his cell phone during the acts.

After recording the sex acts, Nau admitted that he distributed the recording to other people by using a social media app on his cell phone over the internet.

A 20-year term of supervised release was imposed on Nau by United States District Judge David N. Hurd after he is released from prison and a $400 special assessment. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Investigators of the New York State Police-Computer Crimes Unit (NYSP-CCU), the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, and the Auburn City Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J.L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood.