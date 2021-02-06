Auburn nurses rally for change

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of nurses and community members rallied in Auburn on Saturday to show their support for the Auburn Community Hospital staff who say they need more help.

A parade of cars and people drove around town and in front of the hospital to raise awareness for more staff, fairer wages, and better benefits.

“All these nurses are here today because we are the community for this hospital. We treat our family, our friends, our neighbors. We are struggling for quality care, adequate staffing, to stop mandating and we need to have wages that are competitive with surrounding hospitals to retain and recruit nurses,” said Nancy Benton, a registered nurse and 1199 Union President.

The nurses said this recruitment and retention issue has been a problem for years and it’s only been heightened by the pandemic.

“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Michelle Major, a registered nurse at Auburn Community Hospital.

Senator John Mannion also made an appearance at the rally, saying he would keep fighting with them for a better contract.

Another long-time registered nurse, Alicyn Salato, said they are doing the best they can, but it’s become difficult to provide adequate care to patients.

“I’m proud to work at Auburn Community Hospital, I really am and I’m really fighting for that hospital and our community,” Salato said.