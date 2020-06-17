Auburn PD, FD investigating several arsons over past 3 months

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department and Auburn Fire Department are investigating a rash of arsons that have happened across the city the last three months.

The first group of fires was set to structures, like porches and sheds.

Structure fires

03/11/20 Howard St. Shed Fire, around 2:30 AM

03/11/20 Howard St. Attempted Arson around 2:30 AM

05/14/20 Sherman St. Porch Fire around 12:30 AM

05/24/20 Genesee St. Dumpster Fire around 1:45 AM

06/10/20 Sheridan St. Porch Fire around 4:45 PM

Facebook photo of damage to a vehicle



The second group were fires that were set to vehicles.

Vehicle fires

06/08/20 Steel St. at 2:45 AM

06/14/20 Curtis Pl. around 12:45 PM

06/16/20 Mary St. around 4:30 AM

Security footage did catch a person leaving the scene of a dumpster fire on Genesee Street on May 24, and police are looking to identify and interview that person. Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents is asked to contact Auburn Fire Department Investigator Travis Poole at (315) 253-4031 or via email at tpoole@auburnny.gov or Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706, sderosa@auburnny.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.