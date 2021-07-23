Auburn PD needs your help in finding missing teen

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Aiden Nielson.
Aiden left his home Tuesday, July 20, 2021 and has not been seen since. Aiden is believed to be staying in the Auburn area. He is a 15-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot tall and 100 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Information regarding Aiden’s whereabouts can be provided to the Auburn Police Department by calling the phone number 315-253-3231 or emailing Detective Frost at jfrost@auburnny.gov.