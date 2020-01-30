Auburn Police arrest man accused of stealing childhood cancer donation jar

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police have tracked down the man believed to have stolen more than $200 in donations designated for childhood cancer research.

According to police, Dublas Hernandez was arrested on Wednesday.

The Auburn Police Department received a tip at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday that a person wearing the same clothing as the suspect was seen entering Walmart.

It was also determined Hernandez was wanted by Auburn Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant for a petit larceny stemming from a May 2019 incident. He was also arrested on that charge.

Sunday, surveillance footage at Mesa Grande Taqueria in Auburn captured Hernandez stealing a donation jar from the counter.

The restaurant’s general manager, Kelli Scott, shaves her head ever year to raise money for childhood cancer research. After raising more than $9,000 last year, her goal this year is $10,000.

“He was kind of just standing toward the register. He sat down he came back up and while my employees were helping other customers, he took the donation jar stuck it under his shirt and walked out the door,” Scott said.

If you would like to help Kelli Scott, click here.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact Officer AJ Spinelli at (315) 253-3231. Callers may remain anonymous.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9