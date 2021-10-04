Auburn police arrest man for suspected role in drug overdose death this year

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for selling drugs that led to the overdose and death of a victim in Auburn in January.

On January 18, Auburn Police and the Auburn Fire Department were dispatched to a home on Caitlin Street for a report of an unconscious man. When they arrived, they found a deceased victim from an apparent drug overdose.

After several months of investigation, police arrested Michael J. Chapman, 31 of Auburn on charges of manslaughter in the second degree and criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree. These charges, police say, were the result of Chapman’s role in contributing to the victim’s death.

Chapman was processed and arraigned at Auburn City Court. If you have information regarding the investigation, you can anonymously contact Detective Sean DeRosa at 315-255-4706 or email him at sderosa@auburnny.gov.