Auburn Police Department hosting drug take back event on April 24

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department will be holding a prescription drug take back event on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event coincides with the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

There will be two locations in Auburn where people can drop off unwanted prescription drugs:

  • Wegmans, 1 Loop Road, Auburn
  • Kinney Drugs, 62 Owasco Street, Auburn

The initiative addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. Unused prescription medications in homes can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

