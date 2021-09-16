Auburn Police, Finger Lakes SPCA need help finding person who abandoned kittens in bag, killing two

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY and the Auburn Police Department are investigating an animal cruelty incident involving kittens that were left in a bag in a parking lot.

The bag containing three kittens was found Wednesday morning in the back of the Holiday Inn parking lot on North Street. Two of the kittens in the bag died, and the surviving one is being treated at a local veterinary clinic.

There are no security cameras in the area where the bag was found, and police along with the shelter are seeking information from the public that could help them find out who did it.

If you have any information please call the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY at 315-707-8147 or the Auburn Police Department at 315-253-3231.