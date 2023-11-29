AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department said it’s investigating a shooting that happened in the area of 149 State Street. That address is home to Harley’s Pub.

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said in addition to the shooting, an assault occurred at the same location.

Chief Slayton did not elaborate on the number of victims, injuries or if anyone is in custody.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation,” Slayton stated in an email sent at 5:19, Wednesday morning.

The Chief said there was no danger to the public.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.