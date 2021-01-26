Auburn police investigating death of man found on Osborne Street

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn police are investigating the death of a man who was found on Osborne Street Monday.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Auburn Police Department responded to the area around Generations Bank on Osborne Street. At the scene, there was an unconscious male, and several people performing CPR. The 52-year-old was transported to the hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Police are asking for information on the man. He is described as a heavyset white male, who was wearing a dark brown corduroy jacket and blue jeans. He was carrying a blue, reusable bag.

Autopsy results are pending and the investigation is ongoing. If you have information, contact Auburn police at (315) 253-3231 or (315) 255-4705. Callers can remain anonymous.