Auburn police look for help in identifying suspect in the vandalism of church sign

AUBURN, NY (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying an individual they believe damaged a sign outside an Auburn church.

Police say that early on Monday morning, July 6. someone damaged the sign set up in front of the Westminster Church at 17 William Street.

Police report the sign read “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.” Police say someone cut out the “Black.”

On Friday, Auburn police released surveillance camera video of the person they believe may be responsible for the incident.

If you can help police identify him, contact Officer B. Guzalak at the Auburn Police Department at (315) 253-3231 or email bguzalak@auburnny.gov . Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.

