AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old person.

Allana Kolbasook was last seen in the late evening on Sept. 25. Kolbasook was wearing a white t-shirt under a black turtle neck with black leggings and white sneakers. Kolbasook has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Kolbasook is roughly 5-foot-2 and weighs 110 pounds.

The exact circumstances surrounding the disappearance are unknown, Auburn police say.

Anyone with information on Kolbasook’s whereabouts should contact Auburn police at 315-253-3231.

Photo courtesy of the Auburn Police Department