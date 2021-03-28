Auburn Police looking for missing 5-year-old

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Police are looking for a missing child from the City of Auburn.

Five-year-old Royalty Genovas was last seen on Sunday, March 28th in the City of Auburn. Her whereabouts are unknown.

She was taken from her grandmother, who has physical custody adn is looking to have her welfare checked, at 45 Grant Avenue by her mother, Rainna Genovas, who has joint custody of Royalty.

Rainna and Royalty were last seen getting into a black Ford F150 which was possibly driven by James “Otis” Hamilton.

The Auburn Police Department is seeking the public’s help in determining the location and/or whereabouts of Royalty Genovas so her welfare can be checked.

If you have any information please contact the Auburn Police Department at (315)-253-3231. Callers are reminded that they may remain anonymous.