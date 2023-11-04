AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn police are asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Shawn Woolfolk.

Woolfolk is a 5-foot-8 male and weighs roughly 220 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes, according to Auburn police.

He was last seen on Nov. 2 around 2 p.m. near the Holiday Inn at 75 North Street in Auburn. He was wearing a red t-shirt with a gray/white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and blue slip-on shoes.

The circumstances surrounding Woolfolk’s disappearance are not known at the time, Auburn police say.

Anyone with information on Woolfolk’s should call Auburn police at 315-253-3231.

A photo of Woolfolk can be seen below:

Courtesy of the Auburn Police Department