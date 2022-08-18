AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department has shared some details about a murder that took place just after midnight on August 7, 2022.

Police say that they responded to 49 Grant Avenue for a call reporting a dead man around 10:17 a.m. They share that developing evidence revealed that the man had multiple stab wounds.

The Auburn Police Department says the murdered man was identified as Michael Dennison.

After investigation, police say they discovered information that one of Michael’s acquaintances was at his home in the early morning hours of August 7.

Police add that the acquaintance, 58-year-old Daniel Nachtsheim, was questioned on Wednesday, August 17. Police also say they found evidence tying him to the murder in his home. Nachtsheim also admitted to killing Michael Dennison, police say.

Courtesy of the Auburn Police Department

Daniel Nachtsheim was charged with second-degree murder after consultations with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, police say. He was arraigned on the morning of August 18 at Centralized Arraingmnet Part Court and was remanded to Cayuga County Jail without bail.

The Auburn Police Department asks that anyone with more information contact Detective Rivers at (315) 567-0073 or any detective at APD-Detectives@auburnny.gov.