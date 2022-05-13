AUBURN. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Knights of Columbus Council 207 in Auburn is giving area veterans an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to Washington D.C.

Video courtesy of Ed Helinski

Image courtesy of Ed Helinski

On Friday, May 13, residents of Auburn gathered to honor and salute veterans as they began their trip. 75 veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War will venture to our nation’s capital to visit national memorials that celebrate veterans.

The trip is organized through a nationwide program called Operation Enduring Gratitude, which provides ways for thankful U.S. citizens to express their gratitude to veterans.