Auburn Rotary Club hosts third milk giveaway, will announce another one ‘very soon’

Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The milk giveaways hosted by the Auburn Rotary Club have been moving around the city each time to make sure all families have access to milk.

The organization has bought hundreds of gallons of milk from local farmers to give it away to cars driving by.

“This is getting milk to families who may not be able to afford,” said Michelle Barber, president of the Auburn Rotary Club. “They may be out of work; they have children at home, grandchildren and so this was the perfect rotary activity that we could come up with and it’s been a great success.”

Keep an eye and ear out for the next giveaway. The Auburn Rotary Club said it will be announced very soon.

Stay Connected