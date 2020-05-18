Auburn Rotary Club to host two more milk giveaways

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Rotary Club and Community Foundation will be holding two more milk giveaways. The giveaways will be:

Wednesday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies last) at Casey Park Elementary School

Wednesday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until supplies last) at Auburn Town Center Plaza

“We’ve selected these two locations that desperately could use this help,” said Michelle Barber, Auburn Rotary Club President. “We may be coming out of this pandemic but times are still tough and people still need help.”

The giveaways consist of 12 12-ounce bottles of 2% milk.

The giveaways are open to Auburn and Cayuga County residents. Walk-ups are welcome as long as social distancing is practiced.

The Auburn Rotary Club is partnering with Byrne Dairy & Deli, LNB, Auburn Enlarged School District, City of Auburn, RG Wright Insurance Agency, Cuddy Financial Services, AFLAC New York, Savannah Bank, Bouley Companies, Pinnacle Investments, Buffington & Hoatland CPA’s, WHMB Law, Michaels & Smolak, the Duke Company, Jonathan’s Furniture, Five Star Bank, and the Aversa Insurance Agency.