AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A school resource officer (SRO) was arrested for sexual abuse Tuesday, March 2, as a result of an investigation into possible misconduct in Auburn High School.

Auburn Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old William T. Morrissey III of Whitehead Lane in the Town of Throop.

On Monday, February 28, Auburn’s City Manager and Auburn’s Police Chief both received mail complaints that indicated possible misconduct of an Auburn Police Officer. Immediately after receiving the complaints, an investigation was initiated.

According to a press release issued by the City of Auburn, legitimate and serious concerns became evident regarding the relationship between the SRO and a student.

The SRO was removed from the school and from service Tuesday morning, March 1.

Morrissey was charged with the below-listed offenses related to repeated inappropriate conduct with a student occurring in and around the City of Auburn, including Auburn High School where he was serving as a School Resource Officer:

Sexual Abuse in the 1st

Official Misconduct

Endangering the welfare of a child

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident or any other

pertinent information is encouraged to contact Detective Lieutenant Frederick Cornelius at 315-

253-6562.

Tips can be sent to tips@cayugacounty.us or be made anonymously here. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office at 315-253-1179 and follow the prompts to reach any member or office. Questions related to specific charges can be made to the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office at 315-253-1391.