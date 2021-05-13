Auburn schools to get new School Resource Officers

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Enlarged City School District is getting school resource officers thanks to new funding announced Thursday by Senator John Mannion.

The $275,000 will support four SROs across seven schools. The community-based police officers aim to foster a safe school environment and provide a law enforcement resource for Auburn students, parents, and employees.

“Auburn’s highly-trained SROs are tasked with the highest responsibility a community can bestow – keeping our schools and our kids safe,” said Senator Mannion. “I’m proud to represent Auburn in Albany and pleased with the team effort it took to secure record funding for Auburn Schools. My commitment to reforming the Foundation Aid formula is unwavering. Auburn students are just as important as students anywhere in the state and need to be treated that way.”

Funding the SRO program is part of the record $63 million in state and federal education aid. Despite the gains in the 2021-2022 New York State Budget, the Auburn Enlarged City School District is historically underfunded by the state’s Foundation Aid formula, according to the press by Sen. Mannion.