Auburn student advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee Quarterfinals

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Auburn Enlarged City School District

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central New York teen has spelled her way into the Scripps National Spelling Bee Quarterfinals. 

Emma Sroka, of Auburn Junior High School, battled 200-plus other spellers to claim her place in Tuesday’s competition. 

The quarterfinals will air from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN3. If Emma is able to pull through, she’ll advance to the semifinals Sunday, June 27. 

Unlike previous years, all rounds, except the finals, will be held virtually. 

This year, the finals will take place the ESPN World Wide of Sports in Orlando, Florida. Usually, the spelling bee takes place in Washington D.C. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Early Voting Info for the 2021 Primary

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area