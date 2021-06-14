Auburn student advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee Quarterfinals

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central New York teen has spelled her way into the Scripps National Spelling Bee Quarterfinals.

Emma Sroka, of Auburn Junior High School, battled 200-plus other spellers to claim her place in Tuesday’s competition.

The quarterfinals will air from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN3. If Emma is able to pull through, she’ll advance to the semifinals Sunday, June 27.

Unlike previous years, all rounds, except the finals, will be held virtually.

This year, the finals will take place the ESPN World Wide of Sports in Orlando, Florida. Usually, the spelling bee takes place in Washington D.C.