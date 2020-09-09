Auburn Theatre’s “Antingones And Letters To Soldiers Lost”

The Auburn Players Community Theatre has found a way to get back on stage in the midst of the pandemic. They’re putting a new twist on a Greek classic and doing it outdoors. Their latest show is called ‘Antigones and Letters to Soldiers Lost’ and is being held in conjunction with a motorcade tribute and dedication of a memorial monument hosted by the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 704 and Finger Lakes Antique Automobile Club.

The show runs Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoon beginning September 18th on the back lawn of the former Case Mansion in Auburn. Performances are free and students are encouraged to attend. Bring a lawn chair. Masks are required and social distance protocols will also be in place.

To learn more visit AuburnPlayers.org.

