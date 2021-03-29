Auburn Victim Specialist Program: One year later

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — About a year ago, the Auburn Police Department (APD) began testing out a new way of responding to and helping victims of crimes through their Victim Specialist Pilot Program. It’s all funded through a federal grant and now, they’re hoping to prove its purpose.

The victim specialist they hired has been able to help nearly 230 people who have been victims of many different types of crimes. Chief of Police, Shawn Butler, said they’ve been able to reach a part of the community that’s never been served in this way before.

The specialist works inside of APD headquarters, but she is an employee of Cayuga Counseling Services. She can respond with police on calls, makes connections with victims, and follows up with them afterward. She’s there for officers if they need advice and she can sit in on interviews with victims to make sure they’re getting the help they need.

“It’s taking that extra step and going that extra mile in offering that extra compassion and empathy and connection to services that our officers may not be aware of or just, unfortunately, don’t have the time to connect a victim to,” said Chief Butler.

The program just got another grant and they’re using it to partner with a professor at Le Moyne College who will be studying the relationship between police and their victim specialist, proving it’s a necessary service. One day, they hope to be able to bring someone on to handle mental health calls, too.

If you need to get in touch with the victim specialist, you call (315) 283-0600 or email her at crystalb@cayugacounseling.org.