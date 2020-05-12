Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Auburn woman accused of breaking into dealerships, stealing cars

Local News
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Auburn woman is facing charges after being accused of breaking into two car dealerships and stealing cars.

Lisa Mack, 47, is facing a number of charges, including burglary after New York State Police said she broke into Fox Honda in the Town of Sennett and the Summit GM dealership next door.

Property was stolen, along with several vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Auburn at (315) 253-3103.

