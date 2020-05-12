Auburn woman accused of breaking into dealerships, stealing cars

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Auburn woman is facing charges after being accused of breaking into two car dealerships and stealing cars.

Lisa Mack, 47, is facing a number of charges, including burglary after New York State Police said she broke into Fox Honda in the Town of Sennett and the Summit GM dealership next door.

Property was stolen, along with several vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Auburn at (315) 253-3103.