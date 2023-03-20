AURELIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police arrested an Auburn woman after she allegedly was driving the wrong way while intoxicated.

On March 18, New York State Police arrested 28-year-old Samantha E. Ryan from Auburn N.Y. after responding to a vehicle driving the wrong way on Arterial East in the town of Aurelius.

Ryan was arrested with the following charges:

Felony Driving While Intoxicated

Felony Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated

Traffic violations

All charges are returnable to the Town of Aurelius Court on April 26, 2023.