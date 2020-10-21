Autopsy reveals murder-suicide for Baldwinsville couple found in apartment

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Autopsy results released on Wednesday reveal the deaths of a couple found inside their Baldwinsville apartment was a murder-suicide.
On Oct. 6, Onondaga Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the Baldwinsville Police Department found 68-year-old Richard Murphy and 31-year-old Heather Laca dead inside their apartment at the Landings at Meadowood.
The Onondaga County Medical Examiner has determined Laca’s death was caused by a gunshot wound and Murphy’s death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
As a result, the manner of death has been ruled a homicide/suicide incident.
