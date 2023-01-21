BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The mother of Ava Wood, the 14-year-old girl who was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicide, has released a statement on behalf of herself and the Wood family.
Heather Wood wants to thank the community for their outpouring love and support during this difficult time. You can read her statement below.
Ava Wood was a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School. She was a high-achieving student-athlete on the honor roll and a member of the Girl’s JV Soccer team and the Track and Field team.