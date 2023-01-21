BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The mother of Ava Wood, the 14-year-old girl who was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicide, has released a statement on behalf of herself and the Wood family.

Heather Wood wants to thank the community for their outpouring love and support during this difficult time. You can read her statement below.

We want to begin by expressing our gratitude for the outpouring of love that we’ve received in the last 24 hours—it is the love and support from our community that will sustain us in the coming days.





To Ava’s friends, classmates, and teammates: please continue sharing photos and tributes to Ava. She loved each and every one of you, and we are grateful for the love you have shown her and our family. Heather Wood

Ava Wood was a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School. She was a high-achieving student-athlete on the honor roll and a member of the Girl’s JV Soccer team and the Track and Field team.