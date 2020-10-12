Average price of gas across US stays flat for 2 weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas has remained flat for two weeks — sitting at $2.19 per gallon. Looking at New York, the average price is one cent lower than last week’s, at $2.25. One year ago, the national average was $2.64 and the state average was $2.71.
Here are the averages across different cities in upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.20 (down one cent since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.22 (down one cent since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.19 (no change since last week)
- Rochester – $2.24 (no change since last week)
- Rome – $2.31 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.19 (no change since last week)
- Watertown – $2.30 (no change since last week)
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Salon Bellezza Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness All Month Long
- American Heart Association ‘Goes Red’ For Women Online This Year
- Make Your Style Work For You At Any Age
- Syracuse Mutual Aid and Local Hairstylists Helping The Homeless Ahead of The Winter Season
- WATCH: Coach Babers holds weekly press conference
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App