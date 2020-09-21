Average price of gas drops across NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Both the national and state average prices of gas are down one cent since last week.

United States: $2.18 ($2.67 at this time in 2019)

New York: $2.27 ($2.76 at this time in 2019)

The price of gas is expected to continue dropping as fall approaches. Here is a look at the local prices across upstate New York: