Avoid abbreviating the year 2020 on checks and other legal documents

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Experts are warning people to avoid abbreviating the year 2020 as simply “20” on checks, as it could be easily manipulated.

January 1 of 2020 could be manipulated by scammers into January 1 of 2000 or even 2021.

Scammers could use the method to establish an unpaid debt or even attempt to cash an old check.

