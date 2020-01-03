UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Experts are warning people to avoid abbreviating the year 2020 as simply “20” on checks, as it could be easily manipulated.
January 1 of 2020 could be manipulated by scammers into January 1 of 2000 or even 2021.
Scammers could use the method to establish an unpaid debt or even attempt to cash an old check.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Avoid abbreviating the year 2020 on checks and other legal documents
- Coach Q: ‘I drew that play on a napkin at Outback’
- Car drives off California cliff, search crews still looking for the driver
- Hannibal Planning Board approves gravel mine
- WATCH: Still mild Friday but also some rain
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App