Award-winning ‘In Color’ country singer Jamey Johnson to play at NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country music star Jamey Johnson will make his way to The Great New York State Fair for the first time this summer. The show will be a part of the Chevrolet Music Festival.

Johnson has won awards from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association for his hit song “In Color”. Fair Director Troy Waffner said country fans can expect a good time.

Allmusic.com says Jamey Johnson is ‘just as comfortable mopping up the tears on the barroom floor with an old Hank Williams-style ballad as he is tearing the roof off with a honkytonk juggernaut.’ I agree and this looks like a party every country music fan will want to attend. Troy Waffner, Fair Director

The show will be on August 31 at 7 p.m., and will be free with $3 fair admission.