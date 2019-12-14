B104.7’s Tom and Becky celebrate more than a decade on the air

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The end of an era in country music radio, as B104.7’s Tom and Becky celebrate more than a decade in the business as a duo before their final show next week.

Tonight the dynamic duo celebrated with a farewell party at the Pressroom Pub in Downtown Syracuse.

Below is the full interview between NewsChannel 9 and the country music radio duo.

NewsChannel 9 would like to congratulate Tom and Becky on all of their successes over the years.

Tom and Becky’s last day on the air at B104.7 is next Friday, December 20. The Bobby Bones Show will air on B104.7 beginning Monday, December 23.

