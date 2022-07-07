ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The newest version of Omicron is also the new dominant strain in the United States, accounting for over half of the country’s new COVID-19 cases.

The subvariant, BA.5, and a similar subvariant BA.4 are causing cases to rise all across the country but not in Onondaga County, the transmission rate is still low according to the CDC.

“I suspect that our recent wave of BA.2.12.1 actually is giving us some protection at this point from letting BA.5 out of its box so to speak,” Professor and Chair of the Department of Public Health at Upstate Medical University said.

But Dr. Chris Morley said that protection won’t last forever. BA.5 is now the most contagious version of Omicron to date. However, for those infected, the symptoms don’t seem more aggressive than other Omicron strains.

“Basically we are seeing fewer people ending up in the hospital, I think that’s as much due to our vaccination efforts as well as to previous infection as it is to the virus.” Dr. Chris Morley, Professor and Chair of the Department of Public Health at Upstate Medical University

But as the virus mutates BA.4 and BA.5 are starting to bypass protection from past vaccines or prior infection. The FDA has now recommended that new boosters become available that include Omicron-specific components.

“So the vaccines we have on the market presently still seem to offer some protection from serious illness and some protection from infection, but it’s not going to be ideal going forward,” he said.

Dr. Morley anticipates the new boosters will be available this Fall, but it’s still unclear who will have access to them. For the time being, he said we shouldn’t let our guard down.

“We just had a Fourth of July holiday, people are outdoors, we dropped a lot of mitigation efforts so we have to keep our eyes on things and we’re certainly going to do so.” Dr. Chris Morley, Professor and Chair of the Department of Public Health at Upstate Medical University

While many people have returned to a sense of normalcy this summer, Dr. Morley encourages people to consider still wearing masks indoors. If you’re up to date on your vaccines and take proper precautions he said it’s okay to go maskless outside unless you’re in a crowded, confined space.