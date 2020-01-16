Baby elephant celebrates first birthday at the zoo

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A special birthday celebration took place at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on Wednesday, it was baby elephant Ajay’s first birthday!
The Asian elephant is a big hit at the zoo, as more than 8,000 people voted on his name last year.
Ajay was given a birthday cake, which he was a little skeptical of, and you can even give Ajay a birthday present as well. The zoo says they will be accepting sealed bags of jellybeans at the ticket booth until Sunday.
Happy birthday Ajay!
