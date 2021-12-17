Baby porcupines at Rosamond Gifford Zoo receive names after contest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the early hours of December 3, two baby porcupines poked their way into the world at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo. After an online vote, these two porcupettes have names — Fennel and Nettle. These reflect the animal care team’s 2021 naming theme of spices and herbs.

Fennel and Nettle with mother, Holley

Cape porcupines are native to central and southern Africa and are among some of the largest species of porcupines to exist. Little Fennel and Nettle were born to Holly and Bristle, who were introduced to each other in July 2021 and have stayed close companions. Cape porcupine pairs are monogamous and both parents care for the young. Fennel and Nettle are the first birth of Cape porcupines at Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

Zoo Director Ted Fox has said the porcupettes are a boy and a girl. The girl will be named Fennel and the boy will be called Nettle. He recommends seeing the little ones while they’re still tiny.

“There aren’t many things more adorable than a baby porcupine,” Fox said. “We’re really happy that our team was so successful in introducing this pair with such great results.”