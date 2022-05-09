SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The back porch of a 2 1/2 story, single family home in the 900 block of Willis Avenue caught fire late Sunday night.

The Syracuse Fire Department says everyone inside the home was able to get out before crews arrived at the scene.

The fire was out in 20 minutes, preventing significant fire from spreading to the inside of the home.

The home was not badly damaged and the family was able to return.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.