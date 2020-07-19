Back the Blue Ride & Rally to support law enforcement takes place in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – More than 100 motorcyclists gathered at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in Farmington on Sunday morning in support of local law enforcement at the Back the Blue Ride & Rally.
Riders arrived to Geneva at the gazebo by Seneca Lake to continue on with the rally.
