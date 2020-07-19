Back the Blue Ride & Rally to support law enforcement takes place in Farmington

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) – More than 100 motorcyclists gathered at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in Farmington on Sunday morning in support of local law enforcement at the Back the Blue Ride & Rally.

Riders arrived to Geneva at the gazebo by Seneca Lake to continue on with the rally.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected