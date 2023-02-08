Tallahassee, FL (WSYR-TV) — For the second straight game, Syracuse used a strong second half to win on the road. The Orange trailed Florida State by six at halftime. SU though, took control with a 16-2 run after intermission, sparked by the backcourt of Joe Girard and Judah Mintz.

Girard led everyone with 26 points. He went 5-for-8 from three-point range and added seven rebounds in the 76-67 victory. Mintz, meanwhile, scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime and chipped in with six assists as the Orange improves to 8-6 in ACC play.

Jesse Edwards was the only other SU player in double figures. Edwards finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

With the win, Syracuse moves to 15-10 overall. Next up, is a visit from NC State on Tuesday.